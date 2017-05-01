United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock Is a Bargain

For investors seeking big returns on turnaround plays, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) has to be worth considering. UAL stock crashed last month after the company forcefully dragged a man off a plane to seat its own employees, then completely mismanaged the public relations fallout.

United Continental shares are trading at just 10 times earnings, close to its airline peers like American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ).

Despite the disaster, there remain millions of passengers who are dependent on the airline, who just don’t have many choices. Some hubs, like Denver, are dominated by UAL. Small markets with few flights may offer few flight alternatives.

United, in short, is not going away.

UAL Stock Is a Bargain

United Continental reported earnings on April 17, delivering fully diluted net income of $96 million, 31 cents per share, on revenues of $8.420 billion. Revenue was up 2.7% from a year earlier, although net income was down 69%.

The news disappointed investors, the stock losing about $3 per share, but most of that loss has since been recovered, and UAL stock is now trading mid-way between its $76 per share high for the year and the low of $65 per share achieved in the immediate wake of the scandal.

CEO Oscar Munoz was hired in 2015 to turn the company around, having served on the United board and, before that, Continental Airlines’ board for a decade, while rising to become chief operating officer at CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ), the railroad company.

Despite suffering a heart attack a month into his tenure, which required a heart transplant, Munoz was able to get the company’s on-time performance up to a record level in 2016. The company is operationally sound.

Munoz has been chastened by the March failure, and was denied a promotion to chairman that had been written into his employment contract. The CEO has been punished, and UAL stock has been punished.

Has it been punished enough? That’s what investors like InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto are asking.

