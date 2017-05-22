3 Vanguard ETFs for International Income

Vanguard is the second-largest U.S. issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), so it is fair to say plenty of investors know about the fund giant and that plenty are also clients of the firm. It is also accurate to say that many investors are aware of the firm’s U.S.-focused index funds and ETFs, such as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO ) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA: VIG ).

However, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard also sponsors some behemoth international ETFs. For example, the Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA: VWO ) is one of the largest Vanguard ETFs and is the largest emerging-markets ETF from any sponsor.

Additionally, plenty of investors looking for ex-U.S. international stocks turn to the Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA ). Among ETFs holding international stocks, VEA is one of the largest and one of 2017’s most prolific asset gathers.

In addition to the popular VEA and VWO, Vanguard’s offerings for ex-US include funds tracking international stocks and international bonds. Importantly, some of these funds are solid income ETFs at a time when investors are still scrambling to find extra yield.

