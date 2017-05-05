Wal-Mart May Be Planning to Take on Amazon Dash

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that the company is seeking to replicate a technology put for by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Source: Walmart

We live in a time where companies are willing to go to great lengths to determine new ways of making money, even if it means creating a copycat product of another company’s invention.

In this case, Walmart is looking to cash in on the technology set forth by the e-commerce retailer with Amazon Dash, which the company describes as “WiFi-connected devices to place in your kitchen, pantry, or anywhere in your home you use your favorite Prime-eligible products. Simply press the button to reorder when you’re running low, and your products are on their way.”

Walmart revealed that back in October, the retailer filed a patent for a device that is similar to Dash, allowing you to press your favorite items at the press of a button by making sure that

The retailer’s move is the first in more than 800 patents and applications that revolve around the Internet of Things (IoT) and affects the homes of the company’s shoppers.

“While Dash buttons still require users to press a physical button separate from the product, Wal-Mart aims to integrate IoT into the products themselves for automatic re-ordering with no user input at all,” a blog post said.

AMZN stock fell 0.8% on the news, while WMT shares wafted up a fraction of a percentage.