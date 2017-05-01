Warren Buffett Hates Gold… But Here’s Five Reasons You Need To Own It

In a 1998 speech at Harvard, legendary investor Warren Buffett shared his thoughts on gold:

“[Gold] gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again, and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility.”

Buffett is correct—gold doesn’t produce earnings or pay dividends. There are, however, some good reasons gold should be an essential part of every investor’s portfolio.

#1: Real Interest Rates Are Still Negative

Even with the Fed raising nominal interest rates, real rates—that is, the nominal interest rate minus inflation—are still in negative territory. And real rates are what really matters to your portfolio.

In the first quarter of 2017, inflation averaged 2.57%.

Today, a one-year bank CD pays about 1.4%. Therefore, to keep all of your money in a bank account means to watch your purchasing power erode.

Of course, there are other options. You can put your money in US Treasuries or dividend-paying stocks. However, with the 10-year Treasury yield hovering around 2.25% and the average dividend yield for a company on the S&P 500 at 2.33%, you would still be in negative territory.

Gold is known as the yellow metal with no yield, but simple math tells us no yield is better than a negative one. In fact, real interest rates are a major determinate of which direction the price of gold moves in.

Warren Buffett

So, gold will protect your capital from the eroding forces of negative rates… and help it grow at the same time.

#2: The Dollar’s Value Has Collapsed

The US dollar may be rising against other currencies like the euro and yen. Nonetheless, in the last 50 years, its purchasing power has fallen by 86%.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As this chart shows, keeping your savings in cash is a poor wealth-building strategy. On the other hand, gold has more than kept up with inflation. Since 1972—the first year private ownership of gold became legal again—the price of gold has increased by 2,400%.

#3: Gold Is Money

Why has gold retained its value while fiat currencies have fallen? It’s because gold is money.

2,000 years ago, Greek philosopher Aristotle theorized that any sound form of money must be: durable, portable, divisible, and have intrinsic value.

Gold has all these characteristics— that’s why it has proven to be a long-term store of value. Fiat currencies like the dollar cannot be considered money as they don’t have intrinsic value.

In other words, gold is payment in and of itself, but the dollar is only a promise to pay.

Next Page