Wednesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward sharp losses across the board this morning, as Wall Street realizes that President Donald Trump’s political problems aren’t going away anytime soon, potentially impacting corporate tax cuts and other campaign promises.

Weakness came after The New York Times reported that Trump requested that former FBI Director James Comey stop his investigation into Michael Flynn, prompting Republicans to demand further investigation.

With the political landscape growing unsteady, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have plunged 0.6%, S&P 500 futures have shed 0.58% and Nasdaq-100 futures are down 0.56%.

On the options front, it was business as usual, with volume coming in at an average 16.4 million calls and 11.9 million puts. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio continued to slip lower, hitting a two-month low of 0.54. The 10-day moving average, however, paused its recent decline, holding at 0.63.

Headlining Tuesday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) drew the lion’s share after unveiling its new “Epyc” datacenter-focused server chip and a 16-core processing monster CPU called “Threadripper.” Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), driving heavy call options volume, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) options traders prepared for tomorrow’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Canaccord Genuity offered up a mostly bullish opinion on AAPL stock yesterday. The brokerage firm lifted its price target on AAPL to $180 on the belief that iPhone sales will exceed expectations in 2018. However, Canaccord warned that Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) was eating into Apple’s iPhone share of global profits with its new Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Apple options traders chose to focus on the positive, however, with calls making up 71% of the nearly 783,000 contracts traded on the stock yesterday. What’s more, one rather bullish trader appears to have opened a “synthetic long” position on AAPL stock, buying to open the June $155 call and simultaneously selling the June $155 put, according to data from Trade-Alert.com. The spread was asked at 60 cents, or $60 per pair of contracts, mimics owning the shares and benefits as long as AAPL continues to rally.

Next Page