Wednesday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Walt Disney Co (DIS) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly lower as Wall Street seeks shelter amid a shakeup in Washington. President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey caught traders off guard, perpetuating the air of unpredictability from this administration. Additionally, with the move coming on the same day as the FBI’s grand jury subpoenas in its Russia investigation, more than a few traders are eyeing the situation skeptically and seeking out safe-haven investments.

Against this volatile political backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dropped 0.15%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures are flat.

On the options front, volume vaulted back above average on Tuesday. Overall, roughly 16.3 million calls and 12.2 million puts changed hands yesterday. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio edged higher to 0.63, though the 10-day moving average held firm at 0.66.

Driving Tuesday’s options activity, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) released its first-quarter earnings report after the close last night, leaving cautious options traders in the lurch with the shares up nearly 13% in premarket trading this morning. Activity was also mixed on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) ahead of earnings, as traders fretted over additional losses from the Mouse’s ESPN unit. Finally, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) pulled in a flood of call activity after the shares surged 24% on a blowout quarterly report.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

It seems I was a bit too cautious in my treatment of Nvidia stock ahead of last night’s quarterly report. The semiconductor company posted impressive first-quarter earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Wall Street had been expecting earnings of just 67 cents per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. A closer look reveals that GPU sales rose 45% year-over-year, datacenter sales surged 186% and automotive channel sales grew 24%. Nvidia also guided above the consensus for second quarter results.

With misses from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) already in the books, NVDA options traders were understandably cautious ahead of last night’s report. Volume on Tuesday rose to a respectable 515,000 contracts, but calls only cobbled together 55% of the day’s take. NVDA is set to open just shy of $115 this morning, putting the stock above all but the most bullish 12 May options strikes — the biggest being 11,200 calls at the $120 strike.

