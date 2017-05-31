Wednesday’s Vital Data: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as Wall Street looks to close out May on a positive note. Despite the tumultuous month, the Nasdaq Composite is poised for a gain of 2.6% in May, with the S&P 500 Index up roughly 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, is up a mere 0.4% for the month.

Heading into the last trading session of the month, Dow futures have gained 0.19%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.21% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.41%.

On the options front, volume was quite anemic on Tuesday, with only about 12.3 million calls and 10.4 million puts changing hands. Look for volume to pick up considerably today, as traders position themselves ahead of the end of the month. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.68, while the 10-day moving average also jumped to 0.63 — both readings are at one-week highs.

Heading up Wednesday’s options activity, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) call volume jumped as traders’ anticipation of the Model 3 launch in July continues to grow. Meanwhile, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is breaking out to new highs on ramped up production for the Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OSTK: NTDOY ) Switch. Finally, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) broke through $30 after Morgan Stanley lifted its full-year outlook for the company.

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

With production and deliveries on track to begin in a little over a month, Tesla traders are chomping at the bit for the Model 3 to hit the streets. The fervor for the most anticipated electric car ever is hitting a fevered pitch as the launch date approaches, sending TSLA stock soaring to fresh new all-time highs. That said, some are growing increasingly nervous as TSLA stock advances, with valuation concerns sure to arise in the next month.

Options traders appeared less than worried on Tuesday, however, as calls made up 61% of the more than 447,000 contracts traded on TSLA stock. That said, short-term speculators are still hedging their bets. Specifically, the June put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 1.39 for TSLA, meaning that puts outnumber calls among options set to expire within the next month by a healthy margin. Currently, peak put OI for June totals more than 8,000 contracts at the $300 strike, which is just close enough to TSLA stock to represent bets the shares will fall sharply.

