Wednesday’s Vital Data: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), United States Steel Corporation (X) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, as Wall Street digests an earnings miss from Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) in the wake of yesterday’s slowing new home sales growth data. Furthermore, minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting arrive today, and could finally put to rest speculation over a potential June interest rate hike.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.06%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq-100 futures were higher by 0.17%.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Tuesday, with only about 12.8 million calls and 11.2 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rebounded to 0.60, while the 10-day moving average slipped to a fresh one-month low of 0.61.

Heading up Tuesday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) call options remained popular even as the shares continued to see fallout from confirmation that the company is not partnering up with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Elsewhere, Lowe’s stock slipped on poor April new home sales and is down sharply this morning as first-quarter earnings missed expectations. Finally, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) surged ahead of a Commerce Department hearing that could weigh in on steel import prices.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Last week, AMD stock surged on reports that the company was partnering up with Intel to offer its graphics chips in future hardware pairings. The news had little to stand on, as AMD failed to comment in the following days. Then on Monday, AMD CEO Lisa Su put the nail in the coffin by stating at a J.P. Morgan conference that “We’re not looking at enabling a competitor to compete against our products.”

AMD stock is down more than 17% since rumors of the tie up first began to dissipate, but options traders remain overwhelmingly positive on the shares prospects. On Tuesday, AMD saw volume top 208,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 74% of the day’s take. What’s more, the June put/call open interest ratio has dipped in recent days, falling to 0.84 from a reading north of 0.90 early last week.

While AMD stock has struggled during the past month, the shares appear to be holding firm in the $11 region, giving investors hope of a rebound. In fact, peak June call OI totals more than 30,000 contracts at the overhead $12 strike, hinting that options traders, too, are looking for AMD to push higher in short order.

