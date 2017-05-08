What BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Will Do Without Hardware

It’s the beginning of a new era for BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ). The company that once dominated the smartphone space has ceased internal production. Going forward, the value of BlackBerry stock depends far more on the company’s software and services business. The question, as far as BBRY stock goes, is whether that’s a good thing.

The outsourcing of production to overseas partners helps, from a financial perspective. BlackBerry earnings should improve, if only because of the drag on profits created by the company’s multi-year quest to turn its handset business around. Cash flow will benefit from lower working capital needs.

It helps from a narrative perspective, too. The constant efforts to somehow take market share back from Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Android ecoystem and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone reeked of desperation and created the perception of BBRY stock as a failed business.

A software-focused BlackBerry, on the other hand, will be judged on its own merits. It won’t be constantly compared to the glory days when the company still was known as Research in Motion.

Those benefits aside, the question is whether the software business is strong enough to support further upside for BlackBerry stock. I’m not yet convinced on that front. But, even as a long-time BBRY bear, I’ll admit BlackBerry, at the least, has a shot.

BlackBerry Stock Is Now a Growth Stock

What’s somewhat ironic about the shift for BlackBerry is that it turns BBRY into a growth stock, rather than a value play. BBRY traded under book value for several years earlier this decade. BlackBerry stock bulls have long touted the company’s cash balance as a bulwark against further declines. BBRY looked like a “cheap option” on a turnaround. If the company could get just one more hit in phones, and gain just a few points of market share, the argument went, the stock was all upside and limited downside.

BlackBerry still has that cash balance, too. Pro forma for the $815 million rebate coming from QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ), BlackBerry has approximately $1.9 billion in cash, or about $3.30 per fully diluted share. That would seem to protect downside in BBRY stock, at least somewhat.

But, a $4.9 billion market capitalization still leaves the company with an enterprise value of roughly $3 billion. And, as service access fees head toward zero, BlackBerry’s software revenue has to support that value. Software and service revenue was $622 million in FY17, and was guided up 13%-15% this year coming out of Q4. In other words, BBRY stock now trades at more than 4x software revenue on an enterprise basis — a true growth stock multiple.

That’s not a huge multiple in the software space, to be sure. Even FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ), one of the weaker plays in the security space, trades at about 3x EV/revenue. But, the EV/revenue multiple shows that investors are expecting reasonably significant growth from the software division.

Can Software Grow?

This is why I remain rather skeptical of BlackBerry stock.

