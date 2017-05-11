“What is the Blue Whale challenge?” may be a question on parents’ minds and they definitely need to know.

The Blue Whale challenge is a series of tasks that are handed out to participants via social media. The challenge lasts for 50 days and teens are coerced into performing a task each day. The final task of the challenge is always the same: suicide.

Parents need to make sure they warn their children about the dangers of the game. Many of the challenges handed out include having the players harm themselves. Meaning that even teens that don’t reach the final stages of the game could still be in danger.

Parents should urge their children not to fall into peer pressure. While no deaths have been directly linked to the Blue Whale challenge, there are still investigations into the matter. In Russia, where the game started, police are investigating 130 suicides for connections to the Blue Whale challenge, reports The Sun.

One of the administrators behind the Blue Whale challenge has been arrested in Russia. Philipp Budeikin isn’t the only person behind the challenge, but he has been handing out tasks to teens in an effort to get them to commit suicide.

Budeikin originally claimed that he was innocent, but has now pleaded guilty to handing out tasks for the Blue Whale challenge. He claims that the victims of the challenge are “biological waste” and that he was “cleansing society,” BBC News notes.

Parents that want to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior should follow this link. It includes a list of the tasks that are handed out to teens in the Blue Whale challenge. The list is a poorly translation, but it gives an idea of what to look out for. Share this information with other parents that want to know what is the Blue Whale challenge.