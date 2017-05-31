When is Father’s Day 2017?

Father’s Day 2017 is still a ways off, but it is best not to let it sneak up on you. In the United States, Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. That means that it will take place on June 18 this year.

Father’s Day wasn’t recognized as an official holiday in the United States until 1972 when it was singed into law by President Richard Nixon. However, the history of the holiday dates all the way back to 1910. The reason it took so long to become an official holiday was resistance from Congress and fear it would be commercialized.

Father’s Day isn’t the only holiday that took some time before it was officially recognized in the United States. The same situation happened with Mother’s Day, but it didn’t last near as long. Mother’s Day got its start back in 1905 and was recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

There’s also a bit of argument over the spelling of Father’s Day. Sonora Smart Dodd, the creator of the holiday, spelled it as “Fathers’ Day.” However, bills made to introduce it as an official holiday in the United States list it as “Father’s Day,” which is how we currently spell it in the United States.

Well, there it is. The answer to the question of when is Father’s Day 2017. Remembering that the holiday always take place on the third Sunday of June will hopefully make it much harder to forget in the future.