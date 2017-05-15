Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Looks Attractive on Possible Turnaround or Takeover

Several of the moves that Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) announced yesterday definitely make the stock more attractive. Meanwhile, as I wrote in a previous column that was published before activist investor Jana Capital disclosed a stake in the grocery chain and pushed it to consider strategic alternatives, Whole Foods is definitely a potential takeover target.

Furthermore, the company’s financial performance actually hasn’t been that bad, and WFM announced a few shareholder-friendly steps yesterday. As a result of all of these factors, WFM stock is attractive for longer-term investors.

Whole Foods added considerable talent to its board yesterday. One new member of the board, Sharon McCollam, is the former CFO of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) and participated in that company’s turnaround and successful positioning against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Another is Ron Shaich, the founder and CEO of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ). Shaich obviously helped successfully position Panera as a restaurant chain that serves fresher, healthier food than its competitors.

The new board members’ experience with highly successful positioning is very pertinent for WFM because the company has a positioning problem. Specifically, it must tackle the question of how it can successfully position itself as a better alternative than the many other supermarket chains i.e. Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc(NASDAQ: SFM ) that have entered the organic food business and often have cheaper prices than Whole Foods.

Given their experience with successful positioning projects, there’s a fair-to-good chance that McCollum and Shaich will be able to contribute some good answers to that question.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods isn’t exactly dead in the water. Although it has struggled to grow and its comp sales have contracted amid the increased competition, it still expects to earn at least $1.30 per share this year, and it predicts that its revenue will increase at least 1% in fiscal 2017,although it said that its comparable sales could drop as much as 2.5%.

Moreover, the company’s decision to cut costs by $300 million, raise its dividend by 29% and authorize a $1.25 billion share repurchase program will undoubtedly please investors. Also, Whole Foods announced that it would implement an affinity i.e. loyalty program, which worked pretty well for a number of large consumer food companies , including Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Shaich’s Panera.

