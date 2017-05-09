Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Will Never Buy Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva recently published a buzzworthy report on buyout opportunities for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). A few names seemed reasonable, but one candidate — Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) — was downright fanciful.

Suva didn’t have high odds on the deal — at just 5%, he likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and even Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), which would be expensive — far better as potential options.

I think even 5% overstates it. There is no chance AAPL will ever buy TSLA.

That’s not to imply that Apple isn’t serious about the self-driving space. The market is too big to ignore, with a research report from the Boston Consulting Group predicting that a quarter of all miles in the U.S. could be traversed autonomously by “the end of the next decade.”

However, Apple — which it has done with other categories via things like HealthKit and HomeKit — wants to focus on building a software program. While AAPL recently was granted a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles for trials of an autonomous vehicle, this likely is just to test out software, not a physical car.

But even if the company changes its strategy, I still think the odds of Apple buying out TSLA are nil. There are considerable risks to a deal, which you can observe simply by looking at Tesla’s recent earnings report. For instance …

Business Model: Tesla is a complex company that’s executing the full-on advanced manufacturing of vehicles, the development of next-generation batteries and even marketing of solar panels (via the acquisition of SolarCity).

Apple has a much different business model that eschews manufacturing and instead relies on strategic outsourcing partnerships with the likes of Foxconn. Buying TSLA would force a radical departure from the current system.

Transition: Tesla has its hands full at the moment making a play for the mass market via the Model 3. Success is far from guaranteed, and already, branding seems to be an issue.

In a letter to TSLA stock holders, CEO Elon Musk said: “Moving past Q2, particularly as Model 3 becomes available, one of our challenges will be to eliminate any misperception about the differences between Model S and Model 3. We have seen a belief among some that Model 3 is the newest and more advanced generation of Model S. This is not correct.”

Musk actually referred to this as “anti-selling”! This probably explains the $50 million drop in customer deposits for the year so far to $616 million.

Scale: During the earnings report, Musk also said he is confident that sales will hit 1 million by 2020, up from 84,000 last year. But even if TSLA reaches those lofty goals, the company would remain a niche operator.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne, for instance, recently said an automaker needs to sell 15 million vehicles per year to remain viable.

