Why Caterpillar Inc. Stock (CAT) Could Be a Potential Winner

It can be very difficult to find companies that are both flying under the radar, and still might have potential for gains. Many times, stocks are off investors’ radar screens for a reason, though there are some hidden gems that could be worth uncovering by those with a high risk tolerance.

One way to find these underappreciated stocks is by looking at companies that haven’t seen their share prices move higher lately, but have observed analysts raising earnings estimates for their stock.

This trend could signal that investors haven’t quite embraced the rising estimate story yet, but that the potential for a big move higher is definitely there.

One such company that looks well positioned for a solid gain, but has been overlooked by investors lately, is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ).

This Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 30.2%.

But that is not yet reflected in its price, as the stock gained only 2.3% over the same time frame.

Caterpillar, Inc. Price and Consensus

You should not be concerned about the price remaining muted going forward. This year’s expected earnings growth over the prior year is 18.4%, which should ultimately translate into price appreciation.

And if this isn’t enough, CAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which further underscores the potential for its outperformance (See the performance of Zacks’ portfolios and strategies here: About Zacks Performance). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So if you are looking for a stock flying under-the-radar that is well-equipped to bounce down the road, make sure to consider Caterpillar Inc. Solid estimate revisions and an impressive Zacks Rank suggest that better days may be ahead for CAT and that now might be an interesting buying opportunity.

More Stock News: 8 Companies Verge on Apple-Like Run

Did you miss Apple Inc.‘s (NASAQ: AAPL ) 9X stock explosion after they launched their iPhone in 2007? Now 2017 looks to be a pivotal year to get in on another emerging technology expected to rock the market. Demand could soar from almost nothing to $42 billion by 2025. Reports suggest it could save 10 million lives per decade which could in turn save $200 billion in U.S. healthcare costs.

A bonus Zacks Special Report names this breakthrough and the 8 best stocks to exploit it. Like Apple in 2007, these companies are already strong and coiling for potential mega-gains.

Click to see them right now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

More From InvestorPlace