Why Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Keeps Me Up at Night

I’m the first to admit that I was skeptical about the long-term viability of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ). I didn’t see how it could be monetized effectively, but was proven wrong as advertising revenues started pouring in, and FB stock started heading to the moon.

Facebook has very little in the way of capital expenditures, so it became a big cash flow machine. I just found it hard to believe that people were actually clicking on ads in enough volume to make the ad spend worthwhile for advertisers.

I just remember the early days of CompuServe, which relied on advertisements for revenue, and how it never was able to sustain itself. As someone who almost never clicks on ads of any kind — figure 0.1% of the time — I just didn’t understand how this model could possibly work.

Yet, it does. Not just for Facebook, but for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) on the search side.

And Yet …

As an investor, I have two concerns when it comes to FB stock.

The first is immaterial as far as long-term investment is concerned. What happens in an economic downturn, when ad spend declines? What if it ad spend totally craters and doesn’t come back for a long time? Suppose we enter a long economic contraction. In the near-term, it would obviously mean large revenue and bottom line declines. One would expect Facebook to fall in this period due to uncertainty and a contracting valuation.

Because Facebook is stacked to the gills with cash, it would easily survive and eventually ad spend would pick up again. No big deal.

But the other concern I have could send Facebook plunging.

Since virtually all its revenue is ad-based, the question is what would happen if ad buyers had a reason to permanently reduce their ad spend. Even worse, what if ad buyers abandoned Facebook?

What do I mean? Look at Facebook’s latest earnings report.

Daily Active Users (DAUs): 1.23 billion.

1.23 billion. Mobile DAUs: 1.15 billion

1.15 billion Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.86 billion

1.86 billion Mobile MAUs: 1.74 billion

1.74 billion Average Revenue Per MAU: Grew from $9 in Q4 of 2014 to $13.70 in 2015 and $19.81 last year, up nearly 50%.

Grew from $9 in Q4 of 2014 to $13.70 in 2015 and $19.81 last year, up nearly 50%. Mobile Revenue: In Q4 of 2014, it was $2.5 billion. It’s now $7.2 billion.

What if these numbers weren’t accurate?

Facebook has admitted in its previous 10-Ks that there are fake and duplicate accounts. In it’s latest 10-K, there are several important sentences to note:

“The numbers for our key metrics, which include our daily active users (DAUs), monthly active users (MAUs), and average revenue per user (ARPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world…we estimate that “duplicate” accounts may have represented approximately 6% of our worldwide MAUs.”

Hold the phone.

