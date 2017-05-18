Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is The Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

This is because this security in the Paints and Related Products space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board.

This is arguably taking place in the Paints and Related Products space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Sherwin-Williams is actually looking pretty good on its own too.

The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $4.45 per share to $4.54 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $13.75 per share to $14.24 per share. This has helped SHW to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Sherwin-Williams. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

