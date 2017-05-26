Will Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Be Denied $1,000?

If you got into either of the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) trades I recommended at the beginning of May, congratulations — you closed out solid winners! Now it’s time to reload with a couple more trades on GOOGL stock.

A quick recap of the last winners: The May $900 put sell position stayed well out of the money, allowing traders to bank the premium received (about $263 per contract). The May $930/$950 bull call spread hit its maximum target at expiration, too — which if you were able to enter near the prices I saw that morning, netted you a gain of roughly 150% in less than a month.

But looking ahead to June, my enthusiasm toward Alphabet stock has waned considerably.

It’s not that I like Google’s parent any less as a company — I’m still gung-ho about Alphabet’s leadership in the A.I. and self-driving car markets. It’s just that GOOGL shares have some considerable short-term detractors that make trading bullish options strategies right now more than a little risky (even for options trades).



Click to Enlarge For instance, GOOGL stock has traded in overbought territory for the better part of the past month. If not for Alphabet’s blowout quarterly earnings report, the shares may have already staged a minor correction to alleviate the issue.

Additionally, the stock is closing in on $1,000 — an area of considerable technical and psychological resistance.

In short, it will take more than an unwinding of bearish sentiment to push Alphabet shares north of this hurdle. Anything less than a major product reveal, boosted earnings guidance or a major broad market rally won’t do the trick.

In fact, most of the so-called “FANG” members are feeling similar pain.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is closing in on its own showdown with $1,000, while Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is struggling near $150 and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is stalling near $160. What’s more, analysts are beginning to raise concerns about the valuation of Internet stocks — a la the dot-com bubble, which could create some drag on the group.

Giving sentiment a once-over reveals that there is little in the way of room for upgrades or price-target increases.

Currently, Thomson/First Call reports that 40 of the 46 analysts following GOOGL stock rate the shares a “buy” or better — unchanged from the beginning of May. Furthermore, the 12-month consensus price target rests at $1,061.67, with most analysts already pricing in a move to $1,000 or above.

Alphabet options traders remain cautious with the shares trading near record highs. At last check, the June put/call open interest ratio came in at 1.04, with puts and calls in near parity among front-month contracts.

