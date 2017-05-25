Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 1Q Showing Stokes Shares and Investor Interest

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) posted better-than-expected Q1 results and increased its Q2 guidance, which investors rewarded by pushing WSM stock up almost 9% this morning in pre-market trading.

The kitchen and cooking ware retailer said earnings were $39.6 million, or 45 cents a share, essentially flat compared with $39.6 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast earnings of 49 cents a share. Revenue matched expectations of $1.11 billion versus $1.10 billion in the comparable period last year.

“In the first quarter, we saw strong sequential improvement in the Pottery Barn brand, demonstrating the effectiveness of the brand initiatives that we are implementing,” Laura Alber, president and CEO, commented in the company’s earnings announcement. “West Elm, our newer businesses (Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham), and our company-owned global operations delivered another quarter of double-digit growth, and Williams Sonoma started the year off strongly. We also continued to realize positive results from our supply chain initiatives, as we drive continuous improvements across the organization to deliver increased efficiencies and a superior customer experience.”

E-commerce net revenues generated 52.2% of total company net revenues in Q1 down slightly from 52.5% in last year’s first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company now expects Q2 EPS of 55 cents to 61 cents and sales in a range of $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion. For the full year, Williams-Sonoma expects adjusted EPS of $3.45 to $3.65 and revenue of $5.17 billion to $5.27 billion.

Williams-Sonoma increased its quarterly dividend by 5% in March, raising its payment to 39 cents per share from 37 cents, one of a number of companies delivering positive vibes in the form of dividend increases. The yield is currently 3.14%. WSM stock is down 9% in the past month.