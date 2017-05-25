Game of Thrones fans just got their first good look at the upcoming season. We’ve known for a while that winter’s coming. The new trailer from HBO gives a taste of the all-out battle that’s in store for the Seven Kingdoms in the seventh season.

Ah, where to begin?

The preview has Cersei, (actress Lena Headey) warning of “enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies in the south, enemies in the north”. So, yes, it looks like no place is safe.

There’s also a hint of “great war” involving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington). “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die – and then it won’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne,” warns Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).

Along with the return of the series’ regular cast, singer Ed Sheeran is said to be making a cameo appearance this season.

HBO, along with Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin, will air the seven-episode season beginning on July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT. Martin has also confirmed that HBO is currently considering five GOT-franchise spin-offs.