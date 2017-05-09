Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Torched By 28% on Horrific Q1 Earnings

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP ) already was struggling through 2017, with shares off by about 9%. But things are getting far, far worse following the company’s Q1 earnings report, which saw the company fail to meet already lowered expectations. As a result, YELP stock is off by about 28% in Tuesday’s after-hours trade, hitting lows not seen in about a year.

Management already provided tepid guidance for Yelp earnings earlier in the year, but it looks like it wasn’t negative enough.

Yelp did manage to beat bottom-line expectations, with adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share topping estimates by 4 cents. But that game on a GAAP net loss of $4.8 billion, or 6 cents per share.

Worse, that came amid revenues that were up 24% year-over-year to $197.3 million, which was below Wall Street’s consensus mark of $198 million.

And still worse, guidance was atrocious. Yelp is forecasting full-year revenues in a range of $850 million to $865 million, with even the top line missing analysts’ forecast for a more robust $888.7 million.

Some of the other notable highlights for the YELP earnings report:

The cumulative reviews increased by 26% to 127 million on a year-over-year basis.

The number of paying advertiser accounts rose by 17% to 139,000.

There was a 22% increase in app unique devices to 26 million (on a monthly basis).

YELP acquired Nowait (an online provider for restaurant reservations) and Turnstyle (a developer of Wi-Fi marketing).

Please return later for extended analysis.

Tom Taulli runs the InvestorPlace blog IPO Playbook as well as OptionExercise.com, which provides interactive tools & services for employee stock options of pre/post IPO companies. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.