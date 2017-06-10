Dow, S&P 500 plunge roughly 1% in broad Thursday selloff
The 10 Best 4K TVs That You Can Buy Right Now

Planning on buying an Xbox One X? You’ll need a 4K TV to take advantage of those impressive graphics

  |  By Brad Moon, InvestorPlace Contributor
There’s a very good chance your next television will be a 4K TV.

They aren’t in every home, yet, but UHD TVs made up nearly three-quarters of all big screen TVs (50-inches and up) sold in the U.S. last year. Worldwide, it’s estimated there will be 80 million 4K TVs sold in 2017. And, there’s a big reason why 4K TVs are suddenly taking off in popularity.

Content.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) currently has more than 100 series and movies streaming in 4K. Manufacturers such as Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have released 4K UHD Blu-ray players and some 8.4 million UHD discs are expected to be sold this year.

Adding fuel to the 4K TV fire, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) just took the wraps off its new Xbox One X game console. It will come with a 4K UHD optical drive — perfect for those 4K Blu-ray discs — and plays games in 4K resolution. If you connect it to a 4K TV, that is…

Shopping for TVs is always confusing, so to make things a little easier we’ve put together a list of 10 of the best 4K TVs on the market today.

