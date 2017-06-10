The 10 Biggest E3 New Video Game Announcements Ever

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo — E3 2017 — kicks off on June 13. Along with the hardware reveals are the moments that gamers are anxiously waiting for: the announcements of new video games.

Source: Electronic Entertainment Expo

With the budgets for some titles rivalling that of a blockbuster movie, it’s no wonder that E3 causes such excitement. Along with titles that continue popular game franchises, E3 is often the event where all-new video games make their debut.

As we approach E3 2017, and big hardware news like the expected unveiling of Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) powerful new Project Scorpio Xbox console, here’s a look back at 10 of the biggest new video games moments to take place at previous E3 events.

Next Page