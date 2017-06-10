10 D-Day Images to Remember the Normandy Landings

Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-held France on the beaches of Normandy.

The Normandy beaches were chosen by planners because they were within range of air cover, and were less heavily defended than the Pas de Calais, the obvious objective because it was the shortest distance between England and continental Europe, according to U.S. Department of Defense.

Airborne drops at both ends of the beachheads protected the flanks, as well as opened up roadways to the interior. Six divisions were to land on the first day; three American, two British and one Canadian. Two more British and one American division were to follow up after the assault division had cleared the way through the beach defenses.

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s D-Day Message

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite image and thank our veterans on this anniversary day.

