2 Red Hot Tech Funds Paying Up to 7.1%: 1 Buy and 1 Sell

Everyone’s obsessing over FAAMG stocks, and for good reason.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Google, now known as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ), are on a tear for 2017, rising nearly 30%, on average.

And today I’m going to show you two funds that invest in these companies while offering higher dividends than any of these stocks pay individually.

Of course, everyone has heard of Facebook, Apple and Google. (And in case you missed it, my colleague Brett Owens revealed five individual tech stocks he likes now on June 19.)

But hardly anyone has heard of either of these high-yielding tech funds.

I’m talking about the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST ) and the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (NYSE: EOS ), which yield 5.2% and 7.1%, respectively.

Those names don’t exactly roll off the tongue, but their performance in 2017 demands respect.

Both funds have beaten Microsoft so far this year, and BlackRock’s fund has also topped Apple and Alphabet:

Tech Is Soaring

These funds’ strong 2017 showing is no surprise because both are heavily invested in FAAMG stocks. In fact, about a quarter of each fund is dedicated to FAAMG:

As for the rest of their portfolios, BST is a tech fund, so it also has major investments in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ), while also putting nearly 5% of its cash in Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ).

That makes sense, considering that both of these companies have invested in mobile payments and e-commerce for years.

In fact, you could consider BST much more of a FAAMG pure play than the Eaton Vance fund. Not only is BST a tech fund, its top five holdings are FAAMG stocks.

EOS, on the other hand, has more Visa shares than Apple or Microsoft, and it also diversifies into biopharma firms like Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG ) and Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN ).

So which fund should investors choose?

