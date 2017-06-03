3 Active Managers That Will Crush Cheap Index Funds

With the exception of traditional retailers, there may not be a more contrarian move than to bet on alternative asset managers. They have been reviled in the media, not necessarily undeservedly so, for high fees and under performance relative to indices.

Add to that, somewhat opaque business models with sector-specific jargon (valuing hamburger joints is more straightforward than a multi-pronged revenue stream with management and incentive fees, stakes in external companies, and co-investments), and it’s no surprise that many alternative managers trade at depressed multiples.

But don’t make the mistake of leaving active managers for dead.

These three picks will give you exposure to not only top notch financial minds at a discount to NAV but also growing funds with sticky asset bases from which to continually generate fee income. Sentiment is cyclical, and when that reverses you’ll want to hold shares of each.

