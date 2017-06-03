3 Airline Stocks to Buy as They Reach for the Stars

Although the S&P 500 continues to hit new all-time highs, doesn’t mean all stocks are moving forward in a straight line. FANG stocks and the Nasdaq Composite took a nasty spill, while retail has had its fair share of struggles. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ) has spent most of 2017 tripping over its own two feet to make new lows. But not all is bad and one group could be looking to extend its gains: Airline stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

Broadly speaking, airline stocks trade with a low valuation and benefit from their largest input cost — oil — falling. It helps too that Warren Buffett has been placing big bets in the industry.

Further, as the U.S. and global economy continue to improve, flights will be in higher demand. This is from a consumer standpoint, as well as a business standpoint. Individuals, couples and families will be more open to cracking open the wallet and booking a vacation during good times. Likewise, businesses will be more willing to send employees on more trips for work.

Let’s not waste any time and take a look at what we have.

