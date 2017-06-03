Nasdaq gains more than 1.4% in biggest rally of 2017
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

3 Bank Stocks Ready to Roll Higher

These three bank stocks are ready to move higher on several headwinds

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
    View All  

U.S. equities are rebounding higher on Wednesday thanks in large part to a powerful rally in the financial sector. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) is up 1.5% to test its high from early last week, returning to levels last seen in early March.

3 Bank Stocks Ready to Roll Higher
Source: Shutterstock

A combination of tailwinds are in play, including positive comments on capital adequacy from the Federal Reserve as well as a lift in long-term Treasury yields over the past 48 hours. That’s lifting net interest margin hope — a key driver of big bank profits.

With all that in mind, here are three bank stocks on the move.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/3-bank-stocks-ready-to-roll-higher-jpm-wfc-fitb/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC