3 Bank Stocks Ready to Roll Higher

U.S. equities are rebounding higher on Wednesday thanks in large part to a powerful rally in the financial sector. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is up 1.5% to test its high from early last week, returning to levels last seen in early March.

Source: Shutterstock

A combination of tailwinds are in play, including positive comments on capital adequacy from the Federal Reserve as well as a lift in long-term Treasury yields over the past 48 hours. That’s lifting net interest margin hope — a key driver of big bank profits.

With all that in mind, here are three bank stocks on the move.

