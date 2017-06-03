The 3 Best Schwab ETFs to Buy Now

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was a relatively late entrant to the exchange-traded fund arena. The first Schwab ETFs came to market in late 2009, but being late to the party hasn’t prevented the California-based brokerage giant from becoming an ETF behemoth. And the best Schwab ETFs have started to accumulate some serious asset firepower.

As of June 20, Schwab had $77.6 billion in ETF assets under management, making it the fifth-largest U.S. ETF issuer and putting it $30 billion ahead of the sixth-largest sponsor. Schwab’s ascent is due in part to its ability to challenge industry leaders when it comes to fees.

Yes, that even means Vanguard.

In fact, several Schwab ETFs are the least expensive in their respective categories.

Today, Schwab offers 21 exchange-traded funds — a comparatively small lineup relative to other major issuers. Still, Schwab lays legitimate claim to being a low-cost leader. The provider’s most expensive ETF charges 0.4% per year, or $40 on a $10,000 investment. Thrifty investors will love that 13 Schwab ETFs charge just 7 basis points per year or less!

Low fees are great, but they’re not always attached to the best funds. Good news there — some of the best Schwab ETFs are also cheaper than dirt.

Here’s a look at three of the best ETFs that Schwab has to offer.

Next Page