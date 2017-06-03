3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Under Armour Inc (UAA) and Nike Inc (NKE)

Traders appear to have already taken off for the longer holiday weekend as volume on a number of sectors has dropped significantly. Despite that, we’re seeing some strength in athletic stocks lately that has been capped by today’s earnings news from Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE ).

Today’s three big stock charts look at the charts for NKE, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) as the athletic-based retail stocks are looking ready to run higher.

Nike Inc (NKE)

Nike released earnings this morning that were better than expected by The Street. The news was tempered by some lowered guidance, but there was another positive in the report regarding a new collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The news has NKE shares surging higher, breaking into a bullish pattern.

This morning’s 5%-plus jump takes out the most recent highs for Nike stock that were made in earlier June when it ran into resistance at $55. This breaks a pattern of lower highs and lows for the stock, which will attract more technical buyers.

NKE shares have broken well above their top Bollinger Band on today’s move. This suggests that we will see the stock rally in a fast and aggressive move while the market piles into this new technical trend.

The move in Nike stock also breaks the stock into a long-term bull market trend as this month will see the stock close above its 20-month moving average for the first time since May 2016. This will put NKE shares on long-term investor’s radar screen as a bull.

Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Under Armor shares have spent almost the entire year trying to recover from their February earnings dive.

After building what looks to be a long-term bottom, UAA stock is now improving its technical outlook and it is worthy of consideration for a longer-term technical play.

Just last week, Under Armor stock completed its first successful test of its 50-day moving average since July 2016. This indicates that the technical traders are now stepping in to support the trend.

The 50-day moving average for UAA shares is now transitioned completely into a bullish trend. This suggests that the price target, from a technical perspective, has been raised. Our models are suggesting $23 as the next short-term tradable target.

The current short interest ratio for Under Armor stands at 6.3, which suggests that the stock could benefit from a short covering rally that would target the same $23 price target.

Next Page