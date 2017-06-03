3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Technology stocks have seen some significant selling over the past two trading days, as profit-takers sold into the lighter trading volume. The short-term reversal in some names appears to be providing buying opportunities.

Among the names our charts are favoring are Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) while International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) appears to be a stock to continue worrying about for now.

Netflix (NFLX)

The streaming giant has been tagged-up for a 10% decline over the past two trading sessions. The massive decline could be a setup for a great buying opportunity for nimble chart watchers.

The 10% correction took Netflix to an almost perfect test of the 100-day moving average. Currently, this trendline is sitting at $148, just below today’s lows. A hold of this trendline will maintain an intermediate-term bullish outlook. Through morning trading, the stock is already recovering towards a move back above its 50-day moving average. A close above this trendline will attract short-term traders into the mix as another bullish indication. As if it needed to be pointed out, shares of Netflix are now encroaching short-term oversold conditions as the RSI for the stock is sitting at 30. We haven’t seen readings this low since July of 2016 ahead of a short-term surge in the stock price.

Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA is participating in the wave of profit-taking over the last two days. Since last Friday, shares of Nvidia have shed 15% or so, which is nothing compared to the 223% 12 month returns that the stock has posted. The pullback offers those sitting on the sidelines the opportunity to grab this stock on sale.

The otherwise massive decline has shares of NVDA trading right on their 20-day moving average. Given the fact that this stock is more traded than most, the 20-day trendline will act as support for the shares. Nvidia shares are trading back to the $145 level which saw a consolidation in early June. A few days of trading in this price area will strengthen this price level as support and serve as a launching pad for the next rally. Unlike many of the tech stocks taking a beating, Nvidia shares are not registering oversold readings, instead the shares just came out of an overbought reading situation. Relative to the rest of the market, this puts NVDA as a relative bargain.

