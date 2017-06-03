3 Chinese Stocks Riding Higher on Alibaba’s Coattails

Today is a good day for Chinese stocks. The kingpin of them all, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), is scoring one of its largest up days ever. And the bubbly sentiment is spilling into its fellow countrymen. Indeed, notable up-gaps litter the landscape of Chinese American depository receipts (ADRs) across the board.

Source: Shutterstock

The culprit for BABA stock’s glorious gains lies in a mouth-watering announcement. The internet giant “is forecasting its largest quarterly increase in revenues since its 2014 IPO — 45% to 49%, up to $34.3 billion, for this year, fiscal 2018.” For a full breakdown on the fundamentals, check out this article by Joseph Hargett.

Before today’s trading session, BABA stock was already heading for a banner year. Year-to-date its share price was up 43%, and with today’s 10% gain, Alibaba shareholders are looking at 58% gains for the year.

With Alibaba already in the stratosphere, we may be better served by analyzing the broad swath of Chinese ADRs that are getting caught up in the excitement this morning.

Behold, three Chinese stocks to trade on BABA’s monster rally.

Next Page