3 Dependable Dividend Stocks For Income And Growth (AIG, GLW, NVDA)

It’s not hard to find quality income-producing stocks. Nearly every investor out there can screen for stocks based on dividend yields. However, there is far more to successful income investing than buying high-yielding dividend payers.

Many times, the highest yielding stocks are also the least reliable. Remember, the yield is inversely proportional to the share price. In other words, the lower the share price moves, the higher the yield (assuming the dividend payment stays the same).

Therefore, high-yielding stocks may only provide the high yields due to a plunging stock price.

Investors must now look beyond dividends for income. Stock buybacks have become a popular way for companies to give excess cash back to investors.

Buybacks, or share repurchase programs, are a viable alternative for savvy investors. The trick is to find companies with long term buyback plans that also have growth catalysts. This combination is the key to finding ideal income stocks.

Here are three dividend stocks with high growth potential over the long term.

Today’s disconnect between revenue and share price make these stocks a welcome anomaly.

