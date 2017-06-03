3 Disrespected Stocks Ready to Break Out (CM, TOT, BPY)

It used to be that finding a decent yield in the stock market was easy.

Just seven years ago, all you had to do was buy an ETF in a sector that got income hounds’ hearts racing, like the Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLU ) and lock in an easy 4.48% payout:

The “Good Old Days” Are Over for Utility Fans



But do the same today, and you’ll get just 3.1% for your trouble, no thanks to the merciless rise in stocks (and shriveling of yields) driven by a decade of near-zero interest rates.

And sure, a 3.1% payout may still sound okay. It is, after all, 63% more than you’d get from your average S&P 500 dividend payer.

But just looking at today’s—and yesterday’s—yields tells us nothing about how these numbers affect real people. Turn those payouts into dollars and cents and you get a clearer picture—and it’s a grim one.

If you’d dropped, say, $500,000 into XLU on June 1, 2010, it would have gotten you 17,799 shares. At 4.48%, that would have translated into a $22,400-a-year income stream. Not bad.

If you held on, you’d be doing even better now, thanks to XLU’s dividend hikes: in the last 12 months, the income on your 17,799 shares would have clocked in at $29,867.

But if you were to buy XLU right now, at its 3.1% payout, you’d only get around $15,500 in income on your nest egg.

That’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re leaning on your retirement account to pay the bills.

And that’s not all, because I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that stocks in general (and utilities in particular) have risen far faster than the profits backstopping those gains.

Look at what that’s done to the trailing-twelve-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios on XLU’s top three holdings, Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK ), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE ) and Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D ), which together make up over 25% of the fund’s portfolio:

Utilities: Power Failure Ahead?



To put that in context, if Duke were to revert to its June 2010 P/E, its share price would collapse 37%, while NextEra and Dominion would be in for declines of 35% and 16%, respectively.

Where to Find High Yields Now

I’m not saying these drops are going to happen, and I’m not showing you these numbers to scare you. What I am saying is that if we want to build a retirement portfolio that lets us live on dividends alone (more on that in a moment) we need to get creative.

How?

If you’ve been reading my articles on Contrarian Outlook, you probably know I’m a fan of real estate investment trusts, including the three hotel REITs I recommended on May 6.

I also recommend taking a close look at preferred shares and closed-end funds, two other oft-overlooked corners of the market where high yields abound.

And today I’m going to throw in one more ignored investment (at least in the US): international stocks.

Why?

For one, if you’ve been shunning global companies, you’ve missed out on some serious gains this year.

As my colleague Michael Foster pointed out in a May 30 article, global stocks, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA: VEU) have crushed the S&P 500 since January 1:

America Fades, the World Steps In



Despite its rise, VEU still yields more than SPY: 2.6% to 1.9%. And because the global stock universe is so vast, you can always find reasonably priced companies that will pay you much more than 2.6%.

In fact, today, I’ve got 3 global stocks (which all trade on the NYSE, mind you) that all boast payouts of 4.8% and up.

