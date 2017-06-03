3 Dividend Aristocrats That Deserve the Title … and 2 Pretenders

Investors looking for the surest path to dividend growth typically look to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. These are the supposedly “elite” dividend stocks within the S&P 500 that have not just paid but hiked their regular distributions at least once a year for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.

It’s not a crowded clubhouse, with just 52 members at the moment, but don’t be fooled – just like most groups of stocks, there are winners and losers, like the group of five Dividend Aristocrats I’ll be breaking down for you today.

You’d think that decades of dividend growth would be a sure indication of stock quality, and thus outperformance. And if you look at the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index since inception in May 2005, you’d be right – from inception through 2016, it outperformed by about 200% to 125%.

Not bad at all.

However, over the past three years, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL ) is barely outdoing the S&P 500, and is actually underperforming some broad dividend funds such as the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA: DVY ).

The Dividend Aristocrats Look Awfully Pedestrian



What gives?

It could just be a period of relative weakness for the NOBL. But it’s also the same thing that plagues many other simple index funds – the losers hold back the winners.

I like a few Dividend Aristocrats because, after all, dividend growth is one of the most important elements of any retirement portfolio. But a few Aristocrats give the index a bad name, and should be explicitly avoided.

Today, we’ll discuss three Dividend Aristocrats that are the real deal, and two that are just pretenders to the throne.

