3 Dow Jones Components Hitting the Pavement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its fourth consecutive decline on Friday, a steady and consistent pullback from its push to a new record high on Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

While headline overall have been relatively quiet this week, a number of headwinds have given investors pause.

These include last week’s surprisingly hawkish Federal Reserve policy announcement, ongoing weakness in crude oil and energy stocks, resistance by Republicans to the Senate GOP’s healthcare reform bill and ongoing disappointment in the economic data.

While the Dow remains steadfast overall, breadth remains narrow as more and more stocks succumb to downside pressure.

Here are three Dow components rolling over:

