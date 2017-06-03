3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Most eyes have been on the White House this week, as Donald Trump pulled the United States from the Paris Climate Deal. Still, Wall Street hasn’t stopped chugging higher.

Source: Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index tacked on another 2.3% even as the numbers showed job creation stalled in May. Earnings reports continue to trickle out, too.

I know I keep saying it, but we’re firmly in the final throes of the first-quarter earnings season. 99% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for Q1, with 75% beating on the bottom line and 64% besting sales estimates.

As we head into Q2, we’re seeing the smallest cuts to estimates since 2014, with Q2’s 2.5% EPS cuts besting the five- and ten-year averages of 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Take a look at three companies that have likely flew under your radar, but remain important indicators to keep an eye on as we finish out the season.

Next Page