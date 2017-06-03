3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Well, we’ve slowed to a trickle of earnings reports as Wall Street slides into a summer lull. That doesn’t mean there aren’t still a few stocks to watch from within the earnings confessional.

Source: Shutterstock

Two companies within the S&P 500 Index have already reported second-quarter earnings, with one beating on the top line and another beating on the bottom line. There’s bound to be some slowdown here, as analysts have revised down their growth figures from 8.7% to 6.5% for Q2, with energy accounting for much of the growth.

While second-quarter earnings season gears up, a few companies are already into their third- and fourth-quarter reports, including the stocks listed here. The earnings growth here ranges from “meh” to astronomical, but all will important information regarding the health of their respective sectors.

Keep your eyes peeled!

Next Page