3 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Oil Prices Recover

It’s been nearly three years since the energy sector has had any kind of a meaningful recovery, and rightly so as crude oil prices have been hammered to about half of their 2014 prices. For that reason, energy stocks have been a risky bunch over the past few years because their share prices suffer with every new oil woe.

However, as master investors Warren Buffett once said, “be greedy only when others are fearful.” That is certainly the case when it comes to picking energy stocks to buy in the oil patch.

If you have a long-term view, now is the time to add energy stocks to your portfolio. That’s because there are quite a few solid companies out there going for bargain-basement prices.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD ) are three such companies that have all lost ground so far this year after the much awaited oil recovery was a flop. Just don’t expect them to stay that way for long.

