3 Grocery Stocks to Sell Before Amazon Slaughters Them

It’s not every day that grocery stocks garner headlines. We shop for some food, maybe pick up some meds and we go home. But e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) jolted the entire sector mid-month when it announced that it would buyout Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) for $13.7 billion in cash.

While WFM naturally shot skyward, all other grocery stocks tumbled. Although the online retailer signaled its intent via Amazon Go, very few saw the Whole Foods takeover coming.

According to InvestorPlace writer Robert Martin, Amazon Go is “a no-line, no-checkout theme with little human interaction, where technology would help speed orders of foods and other goods.” Competitors expected AMZN to bring a new twist to the grocery market, not take it head-on.

Then again, Amazon is the epitome of evil genius. They didn’t buy just any old grocer; they specifically sought out Whole Foods Market because of its marketability and perceived high-end specialization. In other words, WFM is an “experience” store, much like Amazon Go. This distinction separates Whole Foods from most other grocery stocks.

Now, grocery stores not only have to worry about heightened competition, the market itself is extremely saturated. Too many players compete on the field, which leaves little room for progress. No longer can grocery stocks rely on volume to make up for thin margins. If they want to succeed, they will have to do so against every tangible (and intangible) metric you can think of.

The downside to a high barrier of entry is that once a whale swims in, it’s nearly impossible to kick them out. With that in mind, here are three grocery stocks that Amazon will try to sink.

