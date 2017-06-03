3 High-Yield ETFs That Pay Up to 16%

Exchange-traded funds are great for a lot of things — diversification, easy-to-understand access to difficult-to-understand areas of the market, and cheap exposure to just about every kind of investment you could possibly want. But on the whole, there aren’t a lot of great ETF options if you like high yield.

Source: StockSnap.io

ETFdb covers a universe of 2,002 ETFs at the moment, and of that number, just 337 (roughly 17%) yield more than 3%, and a paltry 117 (about 6%) clear the 5% mark. Worse: The real figures are actually smaller than those, as a number of those yields are thrown off by big one-time dividends and other data issues.

All of this is a long way of saying that there aren’t a ton of high-yield ETFs to choose from.

But there are some, and amid that small field are a few winners that offer substantial yields for just about any kind of risk appetite out there. The question is: How far are you willing to stretch for income?

Today, we’ll look at three high-yield ETFs that tackle three different areas of the market, ranked from low risk to high risk. And their payouts scale accordingly, ranging from nearly 6% to as high as 16%. In order of yield …

