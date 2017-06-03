3 Marvelous Mid-Cap ETFs to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Goldilocks had the right idea. The middle is a great place to be. And when comes to our portfolios, that means mid-cap stocks. Mid-caps are typically defined as companies between $2 billion and $10 billion in market capitalization. Turns out, that’s the sweet spot for investors.

Source: Shutterstock

Featuring the stability and dividends of larger firms, and the faster growth of smaller ones, mid-cap stocks have posted amazing returns over the long-term.

In fact, the 8.36% annual return for the mid-cap focused S&P 400 over the last 10 years has crushed the larger S&P 500 by more than a full percentage point. It has beaten the return on small-caps during that time too.

So mid-cap stocks are clearly the best choice for investors looking for better returns. But how should we get your dose of mid-cap stocks? Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of course!

There are plenty of ETFs that focus on mid-cap stocks — here are three of the best.

