3 Mega-Cap Tech Giants to Bait the Bears With

Tech stocks had been on fire since late March, especially mega caps. But that ended last week. On June 9, we saw an emphatic rejection in the Nasdaq leaders. Even tech stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), for example, were hit, with AMZN dipping to the $920s!

Source: Shutterstock

The collective known as FANG also fell 6% on the same day. Even the mighty Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) fell 8% in two days. It was an event that deserved respect. This dip served as a one-month reset in price appreciation.

Trader temptation is often to chase performance in either direction. Bulls tend to want to buy high and conversely there is the lure of the shorts to chase dips after they occur. So I am sure that now that these stocks have corrected, more bears will chase the downside and likely be too late.

Today, I want to trade three currently popular stocks to short. Instinctively, these three would not be what I personally would short. I wouldn’t want to bet against three of the strongest stocks in the markets. I would rather pick on ones that are limping.

I will not do battle with the bears in open fields. Instead I will use options where I can control my starting odds of success. The goal in all three trades is to generate income from scenarios that I deem unlikely to occur.

