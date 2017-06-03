3 Pivotal Drug Trials to Watch for Explosive Potential

We’re midway through the year, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved just shy of 50 new drugs. The second half of the year, however, promises to be just as interesting as the first.

A number of pharmaceutical, biotech and other medical companies are set to kick off pivotal trials in their efforts to bring a drug to market that has the potential to be a game-changer in its target indication.

Which is why investors need to be on the watch.

Trial successes and treatment approvals are rocket fuel for the companies behind them. Especially when it comes to biotechs and pharma firms with just a handful of prospective drugs (or especially just one), good news can light shares ablaze, quickly delivering double-digit gains and even doublers depending on the significance of the latest results.

Here are three drugs to watch — and the companies behind them — that are each set to move into a pivotal study near-term.

