3 Rallies That Are Setting Up Nicely for the Bears

Bears have fired more than a few shots across the bow this month. And as the damage mounts, opportunities for short selling have multiplied. On behalf of any and all traders who like to walk on the short side, I’d like to say it’s about dang time.

Before this month, bearish setups were scarce, and weakness was isolated to a few stocks and industries. But not now.

First, it was the tech wreck, then it was retail that was bloodied. Let’s not forget the energy sector, which has been stumbling all year long.

With the list of victims growing and volatility beginning to rear its ugly head again, there’s no time like the present to consider a few tactical bearish bets.

Today’s selections find themselves entrenched in downtrends and resting near resistance after rallying higher this week. Check out these three rallies for short selling.

