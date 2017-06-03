3 Ravaged Retail Stocks to Sell Now

Retail stocks were under serious pressure Tuesday morning after Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) issued a profit margin warning. This continued the bad news for the brick-and-mortar space as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) increasingly captures consumer spending wallet share.

Furthermore, all of this comes amid an overall stalling of retail sales economy-wide as post-election ebullience and a strong job market hasn’t translated into higher sales and an acceleration in wage inflation.

The SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) is declining to critical two-month support near $40, threatening a breakdown to levels not seen since early last year.

Here are three retail stocks to avoid amid the carnage:

