3 Reasons FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Is a Little Too Risky

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) has certainly been catching fire lately. Since mid-March, the shares have gained more than 40%. This has actually been better than stocks like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

So what’s going on? Well, CEO Kevin Mandia has done a great job in stabilizing FEYE and improving the product line.

Note that Mandia is one of the thought leaders of the cybersecurity industry. Early in his career, he served in the United States Air Force as a security officer and then as a cybercrime investigator in the Air Force Office of Special Investigation. He would also go on to co-write two books on cybersecurity.

But he also has great entrepreneurial chops. He founded Mandiant, which he sold to FEYE in 2014.

Impressive, right? Absolutely. But despite all this, investors should still be cautious. There still remain serious issues with FEYE — and that ramping growth could prove difficult.

So what are the factors for investors to consider? Let’s take a look at three:

FEYE Stock No.1: Turnarounds Are Rarely Quick

A key factor in the rally in FireEye stock has been the recent Q1 report. It showed nice progress, beating the Street on the top and bottom lines.

But it can be dicey to base the progress of a turnaround on just a single report. The fact is that FEYE is in the midst of a major transition of its business — going from charging licensing fees to a subscription model. No doubt, this is the right move for the company. Yet as seen with other companies like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK ) and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ), the process can take a few years.

There needs to be major changes in the organization, especially with the sales organization. What’s more, the revenues for a company will usually lag because the subscription model only allows for recognition of sales on a prorated basis.

But it is also important to keep in mind that Q1 for FEYE hinged on the closing of four major deals on the last day of the quarter. If this did not happen, the company would have likely suffered a miss, which probably would have hit the stock price. Consider that Q1 saw only a 3% increase on the top line.

FEYE Stock Issue No.2: Competition

In light of the massive size of the cybersecurity market, it’s no surprise that there are thousands of tech vendors chasing the opportunity. Granted, many of them are niche operators or low-scale players.

But there are definitely plenty of top-notch firms that continue to develop cutting-edge products. Just some include Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT ), Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT ) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP ). And yes, there are mega tech companies that have strong cybersecurity business units like Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

