3 Reasons Momentum Stock Investors Will Love Caterpillar Inc. Stock (CAT)

Many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, but this can be very tough to define. There is great debate regarding which metrics are the best to focus on in this regard, and which are not really quality indicators of future performance.

Fortunately, with our new style score system we have identified the key statistics to pay close attention to and thus which stocks might be the best for momentum investors in the near term.

This method discovered several great candidates for momentum-oriented investors, but today let’s focus in on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) as this stock is looking especially impressive right now.

And while there are numerous ways in which this company could be a great choice, we have highlighted three of the most vital reasons for CAT’s status as a solid momentum stock below:

Short Term Price Change for Caterpillar

A great place to look for finding momentum stocks is by inspecting short term price activity. This can help to reflect the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand right now. It is especially useful to compare it to the industry as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

With a one week price change of 2.6% compared to an industry average of -0.2%, CAT is certainly well-positioned in this regard. The stock is also looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the four week price change compares favorably with the industry at large as well.

Longer Term Price Change for Caterpillar

While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes a real winner to consistently outperform the market. That is why looking at longer term price metrics—such as performance over the past three months or year– and comparing these to an industry at large can be very useful.

And in the case of CAT, the results are quite impressive. The company has beaten out the industry at large over the past 12 weeks by a margin of 16.7% to -3.8% while it has also outperformed when looking at the past year, putting up a gain of 43.5%. Clearly, CAT is riding a bit of a hot streak and is worth a closer look by investors.

Caterpillar, Inc. Price

CAT Earnings Estimate Revisions Moving in the Right Direction

While the great momentum factors outlined in the preceding paragraphs might be enough for some investors, we should also take into account broad earnings estimate revision trends. A nice path here can really help to show us a promising stock, and we have actually been seeing that with CAT as of late too.

Over the past two months, 10 earnings estimates have gone higher compared to none lower for the full year, while we are also seeing that nine estimates have moved upwards with no downward revision for the next year time frame too.

These revisions have helped to boost the consensus estimate as two months ago CAT was expected to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the full year, though today it looks to have EPS of $4.13 for the full year, representing a solid increase which is something that should definitely be welcomed news to would-be investors.

The Bottom Line For Caterpillar Investors: CAT Stock is Well Positioned to Move Higher

Given these factors, investors shouldn’t be surprised to note that we have CAT as a security with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of ‘B’. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

So if you are looking for a fresh pick that has potential to move in the right direction, definitely keep CAT on your short list as this looks be a stock that is very well-positioned to soar in the near term.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we’re targeting>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

More From InvestorPlace