3 Safe Ways to Play a Bounce in Oil Prices

While the stock market is still trading near all-time highs, oil prices and energy stocks have failed to join the party. The recent price action in oil has shown glimmers of hope, however, as the critical $43 support level has held. The three largest U.S. oil stocks — Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) — are also showing signs that the worst may be over, at least in the short term.

Source: Shutterstock

Using crude oil futures to play for a bounce in oil prices can be a risky proposition, to say the least. Outright stock purchases of the Big Three oil companies also risky and ties up a fair amount of capital.

Fortunately the options market provides a lower-risk, lower-cost way to position in a guardedly bullish manner by employing a bull put spread strategy.

Today, I want to show you how to structure a trio of trades on the Big Three using shorter-term July monthly options. We’ll use major support to keep us safe and define our risk, while positioning us for profits should prices — and these energy stocks — head higher.

In no particular order …

Next Page