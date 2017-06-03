3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Sprint Corp (S) and Western Digital Corp (WDC)

U.S. equities finished with a mixed day Monday led by a slight gain in the utility sector but a drop in tech stocks. The S&P 500 Index ticked marginally higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average improved by 0.1%, but the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.3%.

While this week will see the last gasps of the first-quarter earnings season, a few companies are making headlines on some different merits. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is being taken down a notch on the European front, while Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) is in partnership talks and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC ) is sliding despite some very positive news.

Here’s a look at what you should be watching today:

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

GOOGL shares are down solidly Tuesday on news that European Union regulators have hit Alphabet search division Google with a record antitrust fine. This comes a day after shares fell more than 1% on worries that the penalty was likiely.

European Commission official Margrethe Vestager says Google “denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation.”

This stems from a case in which Google gave preferential treatment to its own shopping sites and pushed rival services lower.

Google must pay a fine of $2.7 billion — though that’s a fraction of the $9 billion maximum penalty the commission could have lobbed Alphabet’s way. However, the figure could grow should it not alter its behavior within the next 90 days.

Alphabet currently is considering an appeal.

GOOGL shares are off more than 1% in Tuesday’s morning trade, to about $960, putting shares even further away from the $1,000 mark breached momentarily earlier this month.

Sprint Corp (S)

S shares are surging this morning amid a report that the company is discussing a partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ).

A Reuters report says that sources familiar with the matter have revealed talks among the three companies to “boost (Charter and Comcast’s) wireless offerings.” Charter and Comcast already announced a partnership in May to expand their businesses in the wireless space, with the latter currently planning to roll out wireless service using Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) airwaves.

Next Page