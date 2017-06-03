3 Tech Stocks to Invest in the Internet of Things

While technology stocks as a whole are sizzling of late, with the Nasdaq gaining 15% since the start of the year, certain sectors are consistently generating the most buzz. Virtual reality and the Internet of Things are regularly cited as the most prominent technology trends.

The Internet of Things (IoT) — which, in a nutshell, refers to the ability to connect more items to the Internet — especially holds huge potential for its possible business applications.

Indeed, forecasts suggest business-to-business Internet of Things technologies will reach $267 billion by 2020, while the overall IoT market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.2% through 2023. So, how can you invest in the growing IoT market?

Here are three possible stocks to buy.

